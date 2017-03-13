Fast-moving fire burns 5 acres in Har...

Fast-moving fire burns 5 acres in Hardeeville

Friday Mar 10

A fast-moving forest fire burned five acres in Hardeeville late Friday afternoon. The fire was just off John Smith Road about a mile from U.S. 278.

