Early look: Fire at apartments in Bluffton near bridges to Hilton Head

Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' A Beaufort woman who escaped a fire in her home around 11:30 a.m., March 15, 2017, talked about the experience, which included rescuing two cousins, ages 2 and 4, who were about to take naps in one of the bedrooms. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner comments on the concerns expressed by protesters about the possibility of restarting a 287 task force within the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.