Dona t drink green beer and drive! Hardeeville PD sets St. Patricka s Day traffic checkpoints
The department will work alongside the Jasper County Sheriff's Office with checkpoints running from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. in areas of Highway 17, U.S. 278 and S.C. 46, according to a City of Hardeeville news release. This teen's father was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago.
