Could the Lowcountry become a regional solar energy powerhouse?

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Island Packet

Last week, a Virginia-based energy firm announced plans to invest $100 million in a pair of solar farms near Ridgeland. On Friday, the Palmetto Electric Cooperative flipped the switch on a new two-acre community solar farm adjacent to the utility's offices in Hardeeville.

Read more at The Island Packet.

