Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Muse and Arcade Fire Headlining Lollapalooza 2017

Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Muse and Arcade Fire, along with The Killers, will be headlining Lollapalooza 2017 this summer in Chicago. The festival runs from Aug. 3 to 6 and The XX, Blink-182, DJ Snake, Justice, alt-J, Cage The Elephant, The Head and The Heart, Ryan Adams, Liam Gallagher, Phantogram and Spoon will also be performing.

