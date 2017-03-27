Bridges Prep earns high marks - twice...

Bridges Prep earns high marks - twice - from SC charter school district

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Island Packet

Bridges Preparatory School is one of just three schools to be named a double achiever by the South Carolina Public Charter School District, earning "school of distinction" honors for both student performance and overall academic growth. In addition, Royal Live Oaks Academy in Hardeeville was recognized by the district for its academic growth.

