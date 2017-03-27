Bluffton photographer takes cutest ph...

Bluffton photographer takes cutest photo ever of Beaufort Countya s own Romeo and Juliet

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Island Packet

Since I last wrote about the biggest coincidence to happen in Beaufort County , newborns Romeo Hernandez and Juliet Umana have once again gone viral with their cuteness. The story started a week ago when Cassie Clayshulte, the official newborn photographer at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, took a side-by-side photo of two unrelated babies, born nearly a day apart, whose parents had never met, but somehow had named their babies to perfectly match each other.

