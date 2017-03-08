Bluffton man charged with abuse of el...

Bluffton man charged with abuse of elementary student

Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Island Packet

A Bluffton man was charged with child abuse on Friday after an elementary school employee noticed a student's injuries and called police. According to a Bluffton Police Department report, an officer was sent to M.C. Riley Elementary School around 12:50 p.m. Thursday after a student visited the school nurse complaining of right arm pain.

