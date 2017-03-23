Babies 'Romeo' and 'Juliet' born same day, same hospital
Juliet Shifflett and Romeo Hernandez were born 18 hours apart in neighbouring rooms at Carolina Coastal Hospital in South Carolina, on Sunday and Monday. Photo / Cassie Clayshuttle Photography Two households, both alike in dignity, in fair South Carolina, where we lay our scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC