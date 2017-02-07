Traffic slowed on Buckhalter, Ogeeche...

Traffic slowed on Buckhalter, Ogeechee roads after car accident

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Garden City police and Southside EMS are on the scene of a two car accident on Buckhalter and Ogeechee roads. The driver of a van that was involved was arrested after failing a sobriety test.

