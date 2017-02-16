Three bomb threats made at Jasper County schools
Liz Bloom/Jasper County Sun Times Ridgeland-Hardeeville High students stand outside the school after a bomb threat Feb. 8. The school was given an all-clear around noon. Three bomb threats were called in to the Jasper County School District's campuses earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
|How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16)
|May '16
|Elisabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC