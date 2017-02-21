Savannah officers rush potential Talm...

Savannah officers rush potential Talmadge Bridge suicide from behind, rescue him

A 22-year-old man told his friends he planned to jump from the Talmadge Bridge on Feb. 22, 2017. Two responding Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police officers were unable to speak to the man because of high winds, so they rushed him from behind and grabbed him before he could jump.

