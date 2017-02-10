Ridgeland man charged in deadly January shooting outside Bluffton store arrested
A Ridgeland man charged with the murder of a man outside of a convenience store on May River Road in early January has been arrested by Bluffton Police and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. Kenneth Mitchell, 25, was charged in the murder of 29-year-old Jon Kinlaw, who was shot in the parking lot of the Dollar General around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
