Lowcountry residents: 'Immigrant' makes me think of family, roots

A Latino woman who works at Bluffton's Pan Fresco Ole talks on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 about why she came to work on "A Day Without Immigrants," a national day in which immigrants were asked to stay at home from work, school and shopping - but her school-aged daughter was a different story. Bluffton grocery store Supermercado La Mexicana closes on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 to show support for "A Day Without Immigrants" boycott, a national movement to show support for the immigration community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.