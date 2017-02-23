Jasper County man sentenced to 45 yea...

Jasper County man sentenced to 45 years for 2015 murder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Hampton County Guardian

A Jasper County man who shot and killed another man outside a Hardeeville apartment complex has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. "It was a daytime execution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16) May '16 Debbie M 1
News How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16) May '16 Elisabeth 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC