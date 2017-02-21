Have an opinion on U.S. 17? Speak out at a meeting in Hardeeville tonight

Local drivers have their first chance tonight to provide input on plans for roadway improvements along a busy stretch of U.S. 17. The South Carolina Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on project from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hardeeville Elementary School, 150 Hurricane Alley, Hardeeville. Among the improvements proposed is the widening of U.S. 17 from just past the S.C. 315 intersection to the Georgia line - also known as Speedway Boulevard - from two lanes to four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.