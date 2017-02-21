Have an opinion on U.S. 17? Speak out...

Have an opinion on U.S. 17? Speak out at a meeting in Hardeeville tonight

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Island Packet

Local drivers have their first chance tonight to provide input on plans for roadway improvements along a busy stretch of U.S. 17. The South Carolina Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on project from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hardeeville Elementary School, 150 Hurricane Alley, Hardeeville. Among the improvements proposed is the widening of U.S. 17 from just past the S.C. 315 intersection to the Georgia line - also known as Speedway Boulevard - from two lanes to four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16) May '16 Debbie M 1
News How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16) May '16 Elisabeth 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC