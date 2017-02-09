Gesundheit! That yellow pollen on you...

Gesundheit! That yellow pollen on your car is not why youa re sneezing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Vials of tree pollen allegens are pictured here on Feb. 8, 2017, at Dr. Thomas Beller's office in Hardeeville, S.C. When patients are treated for tree pollen allergies, they are first injected with the most diluted vial - the one with the purple cap, on the far right - and, over time, are dosed with higher concentrations of the allergen - the red cap, on the far left. In this file photo, yellow pine pollen cakes the bottom of a dried-up puddle on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16) May '16 Debbie M 1
News How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16) May '16 Elisabeth 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC