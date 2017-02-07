Drug raid at Crown Inn motel results in multiple charges against Hardeeville man
A raid at the Crown Inn motel on Whyte Hardee Boulevard early Saturday morning resulted in several drug charges against a Hardeeville man. Alexander James, 30, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession of a control 2 substance after Hardeeville police and Jasper County Sheriff's deputies searched a motel room he was staying in around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
|How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16)
|May '16
|Elisabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC