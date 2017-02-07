Drug raid at Crown Inn motel results ...

Drug raid at Crown Inn motel results in multiple charges against Hardeeville man

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Island Packet

A raid at the Crown Inn motel on Whyte Hardee Boulevard early Saturday morning resulted in several drug charges against a Hardeeville man. Alexander James, 30, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession of a control 2 substance after Hardeeville police and Jasper County Sheriff's deputies searched a motel room he was staying in around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16) May '16 Debbie M 1
News How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16) May '16 Elisabeth 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC