Do you drive US 17 regularly? Then this meeting on its future may interest you

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Island Packet

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on plans to widen U.S. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Hardeeville Elementary School, 150 Hurricane Alley. The first hour of the public hearing will be for informal discussion in which attendees can look at plans and ask questions of the project team.

