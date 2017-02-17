Beaufort ArtPop winners announced

Beaufort ArtPop winners announced

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Bluffton Today

The Beaufort Arts Council recently held its second annual ArtPop Beaufort program, which promotes artists through available media space in partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising. More than 150 pieces were submitted from Nov. 14 to Jan. 15, but the jury could name only 10 artists from Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties as the winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16) May '16 Debbie M 1
News How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16) May '16 Elisabeth 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC