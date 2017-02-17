Beaufort ArtPop winners announced
The Beaufort Arts Council recently held its second annual ArtPop Beaufort program, which promotes artists through available media space in partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising. More than 150 pieces were submitted from Nov. 14 to Jan. 15, but the jury could name only 10 artists from Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties as the winners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
|How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16)
|May '16
|Elisabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC