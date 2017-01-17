When will Beaufort Countya s old school buses be replaced?

S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has called on state lawmakers to replace more than 1,000 school buses statewide, but an agency spokesman says the exact number of buses requested to be replaced in Beaufort County and other school districts won't be available until next week. Spearman's request earlier this week comes in the wake of five Beaufort County school bus fires last school year.

