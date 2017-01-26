Wal-Mart officially opens in Bluffton...

Wal-Mart officially opens in Bluffton ... and look at all the free stuff you can get today

Wednesday Jan 25

Shortly following the opening of the neighboring Sam's Club and fuel center Jan. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 278 and S.C. 46, this Wal-Mart grand opening marks the fourth Wal-Mart store to open in Beaufort County. Curious customers arrived at the store early Wednesday morning and celebrated the opening with a number of freebies.

Hardeeville, SC

