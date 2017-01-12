Suspect at large after armed robbery at Hardeeville electronics store
Hardeeville police are searching for an armed man who demanded money at an electronics store on Monday evening before shots were fired and he ran away The suspect entered Oscar's Electronics on Whyte Hardee Boulevard wearing a mask and demanded money, according to a City of Hardeeville news release. Shots were fired during the robbery, but no one was injured.
