South Carolina deputy shoots at man with assault rifle
Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina trying to pull over four men in a SUV with assault rifles fired shots after one of the men pointed a gun at him. Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus told media outlets that the man with the gun didn't fire back and no one appeared to be hurt in the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Monday near Hardeeville.
