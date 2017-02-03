Have thoughts on plans for the future...

Have thoughts on plans for the future Jasper port? Herea s your chance to be heard

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Island Packet

Locals will get an opportunity Tuesday to chime in on the Jasper Ocean Terminal project when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts the first open house on plans for the giant port. The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hardeeville Elementary School, 150 Hurricane Alley, Hardeeville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hardeeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
News Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12) Aug '16 swingerguy 3
News Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Hopeful 3
A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 1
News Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16) Jun '16 Daffy duck 3
News Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16) May '16 Debbie M 1
News How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16) May '16 Elisabeth 1
See all Hardeeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hardeeville Forum Now

Hardeeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hardeeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hardeeville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC