Have thoughts on plans for the future Jasper port? Herea s your chance to be heard
Locals will get an opportunity Tuesday to chime in on the Jasper Ocean Terminal project when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts the first open house on plans for the giant port. The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hardeeville Elementary School, 150 Hurricane Alley, Hardeeville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
|How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16)
|May '16
|Elisabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hardeeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC