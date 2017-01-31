BIS in brief: Big Circle K, Jasper po...

BIS in brief: Big Circle K, Jasper port meeting

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District will hold an open house and public scoping meeting to provide information about the Environmental Impact Statement being prepared for a proposed marine container terminal that would be adjacent to the Savannah River in Jasper County, S.C. Members of the public will have an opportunity to give verbal or written comments at the meeting.

