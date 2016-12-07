New charter school proposed for Jaspe...

New charter school proposed for Jasper County

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Bluffton Today

A group has filed letters of intent to the South Carolina Charter School District for the planned Polaris Tech state charter school. A news release said Polaris Tech is a college- and career-focused middle and high school with a "unique individualized learning model."

