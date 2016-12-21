Hardeeville PD investigating fatal pe...

Hardeeville PD investigating fatal pedestrian-involved wreck on Whyte Hardeeville Blvd.

Thursday

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Zi Chen, of Hardeeville, was attempting to cross Whyte Hardeeville Blvd. near Ulman Street. He was struck by a Ford Fusion.

Hardeeville, SC

