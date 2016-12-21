Hardeeville men arrested for napping in strangersa cars on Hilton Head Island
Everyone knows what it feels like to need a nap, but two men on Hilton Head Island appear to have taken their slumbering a little too far. Early Thursday morning, a Hilton Head man opened the driver's side of his 2006 gray Saab outside his Mathews Drive residence and was surprised to find a man he didn't know fast asleep in the seat, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
