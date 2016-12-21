A new charter school hopes to raise the bar on education in Jasper County

A new charter school in Jasper County could offer parents more than just another alternative to the area's failing public schools, a group of local educators and professionals say. The proposed Polaris Tech, which has filed letters of intent with the South Carolina Public Charter School District, would offer a hands-on, project-oriented curriculum to help train middle- and high-school students for careers in the area's growing industries, such as aviation and the future Jasper Ocean Terminal , steering committee members said this week.

