Sun City man sends care packages for Jasper County troops
Courtesy of Dale Dietz Sun City's Dale Dietz sends care packages to troops year-round. He sent packages to six Hardeeville residents last year and hopes to expand the initiative to include all of Jasper County.
Hardeeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
|Wife defends Bluffton man accused of sexual ass... (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|swingerguy
|3
|Best and worst toppings for a hotdog? Peace, Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Hopeful
|3
|A lone bone on Daufuskie (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|1
|Walmart mum on possible Sama s Club closure on ... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Daffy duck
|3
|Lee Jean perfoms at annual Children's Memorial ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Debbie M
|1
|How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail (May '16)
|May '16
|Elisabeth
|1
