Police log: Curfew violations, loose pit bull anda

Police log: Curfew violations, loose pit bull and firework complaints Also in today's police log, DUI charges, more loose dogs and traffic light malfunctions. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2uic1oX 9:31 a.m. Theft of metal from a business was reported in the 400 block of East Middle Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.