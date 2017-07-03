Police: Hanover man steals car, evades arrest
A Hanover man allegedly stole a car and tried to evade arrest by hiding among shopping carts at the South Hanover Walmart on Sunday night. Police: Hanover man steals car, hides at Walmart A Hanover man allegedly stole a car and tried to evade arrest by hiding among shopping carts at the South Hanover Walmart on Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|Mon
|SnackTime
|7,320
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Review: Hanover School Of Ballet (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|olddancemom
|4
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun '17
|Anonymous
|46
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May '17
|Fitus busted sphi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC