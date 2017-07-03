Hanover man arrested for allegedly stealing car in Turkey Hill...
A Hanover man is facing several charges after police say he stole a car from a Turkey Hill parking lot while the owner was inside the store. According to West Manheim Township police, James Putman, 43, stole a Chevrolet Aveo at 9:58 p.m. Sunday.
