Wednesday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Pottsgrove Board Bids Student Rep Goodbye Pottsgrove school board members Tuesday said "so long, and thanks," to graduating senior and student board representative Maya Stehle. Police Charge Township Man In Alleged Assault A Lower Frederick man faces aggravated assault and other charges for an incident that occurred Saturday, in which he allegedly beat a woman with a baseball bat.

