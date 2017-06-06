Watch: what will the new Circle look like like?
An outdoor patio, a conversion to non-smoking, a refaced front and a full food menu are part of renovation plans for Winner's Circle bar in Hanover. Watch: what will the new Circle look like like? An outdoor patio, a conversion to non-smoking, a refaced front and a full food menu are part of renovation plans for Winner's Circle bar in Hanover.
