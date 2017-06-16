Police: Penn Twp. man exposed himself to girl at Walmart
A Penn Township man told police that if his genitals were exposed to a young girl at a Hanover Walmart in April, it was an accident, police said. Police: Penn Twp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hanover School Of Ballet (Aug '11)
|Sat
|olddancemom
|4
|Fill dirt
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Yea I said it
|7,308
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|2
|Shed foundation question
|Apr '17
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC