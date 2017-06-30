Police log: Yelling male and people actinga

Police log: Yelling male and people acting suspiciously Also in today's police log, an elderly woman walks off from a facility. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2txiC1w 1:20 p.m. Disorderly male subject reported yelling in the first block of West Chestnut Street was gone from the area before police arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.