There are on the Evening Sun story from Monday, titled Police log: Subject defecated on a porch. In it, Evening Sun reports that:

Police log: Subject defecated on a porch Also in today's police log, juveniles throwing stones, numerous cats and phone scams. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2tkHohZ 8:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and towing was not required following a crash in an unnamed alley parallel to the 600 block of East Middle Street.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Evening Sun.