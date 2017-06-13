Police log: Male and female suspiciou...

Police log: Male and female suspiciously sittinga

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Evening Sun

Police log: Male and female suspiciously sitting in a car Also in today's police log, males approaching females, juveniles breaking curfew and disputes. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2sYBva5 8:43 a.m. Samantha Horenci, 42, of Hanover, was cited for harassment following a domestic altercation reported in the first block of East Granger Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fill dirt Tue Davenport 4
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) Tue Probably getting ... 7,306
News 13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08) Jun 3 Anonymous 46
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
News Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa May 23 Fitus busted sphi... 2
Shed foundation question Apr '17 Gettysburg Gay Bars 4
Ummmm......yeah (Oct '16) Feb '17 yawdim 3
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC