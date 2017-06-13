Police log: Male and female suspiciously sittinga
Police log: Male and female suspiciously sitting in a car Also in today's police log, males approaching females, juveniles breaking curfew and disputes. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2sYBva5 8:43 a.m. Samantha Horenci, 42, of Hanover, was cited for harassment following a domestic altercation reported in the first block of East Granger Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fill dirt
|Tue
|Davenport
|4
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Probably getting ...
|7,306
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|2
|Shed foundation question
|Apr '17
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Ummmm......yeah (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|yawdim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC