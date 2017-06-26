Police log: Hypodermic needles and neighbora

Police log: Hypodermic needles and neighbor disputes Also in today's police log, couple strikes each other and fireworks. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2tdtxgI 8:14 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported to be occupied and parked in the first block of West Elm Avenue was located and checked out OK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.