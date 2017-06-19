PHOTOS: Special Olympics Golf classic
Bill Bradley, center, jokes with Jason Murphy, left, and Thomas Smith at the 29th annual Eddie KhayatA-George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 19, 2017. The annual tournament has raised nearly 700,000 for York County Special Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|36 min
|Snacktime
|7,309
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Tue
|Davenport
|1
|Fill dirt
|Mon
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Review: Hanover School Of Ballet (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|olddancemom
|4
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC