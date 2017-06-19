PHOTOS: Special Olympics Golf classic

Monday Jun 19

Bill Bradley, center, jokes with Jason Murphy, left, and Thomas Smith at the 29th annual Eddie KhayatA-George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 19, 2017. The annual tournament has raised nearly 700,000 for York County Special Olympics.

