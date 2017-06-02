Making pizza the Jerry and Sal's way
Jerry and Sal's Pizza has been a Hanover favorite since it first opened in 1986. Its patriarch, Gennaro "Jerry" Malvone, died on May 20 at the age of 76. Now, his son, Armando, shows how the eatery makes its mouth-watering pizza.
