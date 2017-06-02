Hanover votes to rehab Sheppard-Myers Dam

Sheppard-Myers Dam spillway will get upgrade Hanover Borough Council voted unanimously Thursday to rehabilitate the Sheppard-Myers Dam, rather than decommission it. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2rNo9Ao The Sheppard-Myers and Long Arm dams in Hanover face significant changes and decisions affecting the future of water reserves in the borough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.