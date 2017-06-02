Hanover votes to rehab Sheppard-Myers Dam
Sheppard-Myers Dam spillway will get upgrade Hanover Borough Council voted unanimously Thursday to rehabilitate the Sheppard-Myers Dam, rather than decommission it. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2rNo9Ao The Sheppard-Myers and Long Arm dams in Hanover face significant changes and decisions affecting the future of water reserves in the borough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Probably getting ...
|7,303
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|2
|Shed foundation question
|Apr '17
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Ummmm......yeah (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|yawdim
|3
|Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Boo Hoo
|58
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC