Hanover votes to rehab Sheppard-Myers Dam

Friday Jun 2

Sheppard-Myers Dam spillway will get upgrade Hanover Borough Council voted unanimously Thursday to rehabilitate the Sheppard-Myers Dam, rather than decommission it. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2rNo9Ao The Sheppard-Myers and Long Arm dams in Hanover face significant changes and decisions affecting the future of water reserves in the borough.

