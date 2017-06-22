Hanover to accept bids on oldest house
Hanover to accept bids on oldest house An open house for potential bidders to inspect the Fisher-Crouse property will be held on July 11. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2sZeFTd Hanover residents may soon be able to bid on the oldest house in Hanover, the Fisher-Crouse house. The house is believed to have been built some time in the 1770s on a property in Digges Choice, an area of land thought to be in Maryland until the 1750s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|6 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Lippy has a small...
|7,312
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Review: Hanover School Of Ballet (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|olddancemom
|4
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May '17
|Fitus busted sphi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC