Hanover to accept bids on oldest house

Thursday Jun 22

Hanover to accept bids on oldest house An open house for potential bidders to inspect the Fisher-Crouse property will be held on July 11. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2sZeFTd Hanover residents may soon be able to bid on the oldest house in Hanover, the Fisher-Crouse house. The house is believed to have been built some time in the 1770s on a property in Digges Choice, an area of land thought to be in Maryland until the 1750s.

