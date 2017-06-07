First Hanover eaglet leaves nest One of the eaglets that hatched this year flew from the nest near Codorus State Park on Wednesday morning. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2sEflde The eaglet that fledged from the nest near Codorus State Park on the morning June 7, 2017 returns to the nest later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.