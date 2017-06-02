Crime watch, Judge Miner, June 2 District Judge James S. Miner's office covers Penn and West Manheim townships. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/02/crime-watch-judge-miner-june/102418136/ Leroy C. Gilmore: Littlestown; DUI with DUI related charges, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, defiant trespass-posted; waived to court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.