Crime watch, Judge Miner, June 2

Crime watch, Judge Miner, June 2

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: York Dispatch

Crime watch, Judge Miner, June 2 District Judge James S. Miner's office covers Penn and West Manheim townships. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/02/crime-watch-judge-miner-june/102418136/ Leroy C. Gilmore: Littlestown; DUI with DUI related charges, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, defiant trespass-posted; waived to court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Thu mmhmm 376
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) Thu Probably getting ... 7,301
News Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa May 23 Fitus busted sphi... 2
Shed foundation question Apr '17 Gettysburg Gay Bars 4
Ummmm......yeah (Oct '16) Feb '17 yawdim 3
News Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09) Feb '17 Boo Hoo 58
News Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ... Jan '17 Ed S 1
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC