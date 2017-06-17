Cordorus Blast brings community out

Cordorus Blast brings community out

The Friends of Codorus State Park held the 16th annual Codorus Blast Festival on June 16, 17 and 18. Jessica Smith and 2-year-old McKenna Smith look at butterflies inside the butterfly tent at the Codorus Blast on Saturday. For the 16th year, Friends of Codorus State Park and a number of sponsors turned Codorus State Park into a festival.

