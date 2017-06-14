Bridal store gets new owner and new look

Hanover bridal store gets new owner, new look Jenna Burnett is the new owner of the bridal shop on center square in Hanover. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2stiX4Z CoCo's Bridal Boutique on Center Square in Hanover, formerly Yvonne's Bridal Boutique, has a new owner and a new look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.