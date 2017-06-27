79-year-old Hanover man dies from injuries sustained in crash
A Hanover, York County man died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash on Saturday morning in the borough. The Hanover Borough Police Department is investigating the crash that claimed the life of a 79-year-old George Hart of Hanover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|SnackTime
|7,313
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Mon
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Review: Hanover School Of Ballet (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|olddancemom
|4
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May '17
|Fitus busted sphi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC